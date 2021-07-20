International
Afghan president escapes death as rockets land near palace during Eid prayers
The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, escaped death in the early hours of Tuesday after rockets landed near his palace in Kabul as he was observing the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, officials say.
Though there were no immediate reports of injuries or death, nor those behind the rocket attack, Ghani was reported to have continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions in the area.
The rockets which were fired at approximately 8am, were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the palace and several embassies, including the US mission.
Interior Ministry spokesman, Mirwais Stanekzai, who later confirmed the incident in a statement, said the three rockets landed in the Afghan capital as the city marked the start of the Muslim holiday.
“Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city.
“All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating.”
The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be completed by August 31.
