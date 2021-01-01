Afghan security forces kill 18 Taliban fighters

Afghan security forces on Thursday killed 18 Taliban fighters in an airstrike in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar Governor, Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, told journalists on Friday the incident occurred in the Wali Naw area of Pachiragam district.

Amarkhil said: “At least 18 Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Pachiragam district.”

He said the Taliban fighters attempted to attack security posts in the area, but their plans were thwarted by the Afghan forces’ airstrike.

The governor added that there were no civilian casualties during the incident.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The peace talks began in September 2020 but have not produced any significant result.

