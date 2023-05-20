Afolayan, Bakre, Broda Shagi win awards at AMVCA 2023

Nigeria’s film producer, Kunle Afolayan’s movie, “Anikulapo” on Saturday won the Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba) category in the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held in Lagos.

Another Nigerian, Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor in a Drama Series while Osas Ighodaro went home with the Best Actress award in the same category.

Other award winners in the event held at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, are Bimbo Ademoye who got the Best Actress in a Comedy while Animashaun Samuel aka Broda Shaggi got the Best Actor in a Comedy Drama for Movie, or TV Series.

Shaggi got the award for his effort in a movie titled: “Inside Life.”

