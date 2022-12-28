Business
Afreximbank, Geregu acquisition talks set for advanced stage, as FEDA gets minority stake approval
Negotiation between Femi Otedola’s company, Geregu Power, and Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) is set to hit advanced stage as the latter received internal approval to acquire minority stake.
Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that both Geregu and FEDA were discussing share acquisition, but it was neither stated if the stake would be minority or substantial
According to a statement dated December 23, 2022, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, FEDA, which is a development impact investment platform of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), disclosed that the stake would be minority.
Commenting on the yet-to-be-concluded deal, the CEO of FEDA, Marlène Ngoyi, commented, “The proposed investment in Geregu Power demonstrates FEDA’s ability to intervene in opportunities and sectors that are critical towards driving the structural transformation of trade on the continent.
Read also:Otedola, other Geregu shareholders lose N48.7bn amid talks with Afreximbank
“Geregu Power is a key player in Nigeria’s power sector. FEDA is pleased to partner with the Company in its next phase of growth.”
Also speaking on the deal, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Geregu Power, Femi Otedola, stated that, “as the pioneer Power Generation Company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the interest shown by FEDA, is an expression of its firm belief not only in the Company but also in the future of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”
He added, “in a period of contracting economic activity globally, to attract this investment from FEDA is testament to our long-term strategic plans and will accelerate our expansion to the wider West African Market.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...