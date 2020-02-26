Africa Prudential declares N0.70 per share dividend

Share registration service firm, Africa Prudential Registrars Limited, Tuesday announced a dividend payout of N0.70 per share for the 2019 Full Year.

Altogether, the firm will pay the sum of N1.4 billion as dividend on its outstanding shares, totalling 2 billion units for the said period.

Africa Prudential had three weeks ago released its 2019 audited financial statements, where it posted a 6.7% declining in after-tax profit, largely spurred by a modest decline in interest income.

The register of Africa Prudential shareholders will be closed from 9th to 13th March 2020, preparatory to dividend payment on 23rd March 2020.

The qualification date has been fixed for 6th March 2020.

Potential investors wanting to leverage Africa Prudential dividend payout should consider investing in the company’s shares on or before this date.

At a PE ratio of 4.9, the company is trading at 85.7% below its fair value.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N1.00 with a dividend yield of 13.70%.

Africa Prudential opened on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today at N4.9 per share.

Earnings Per Share is the profit that each unit of a company’s ordinary shares yields during a particular period. It is simply calculated by dividing the Profit After Tax by the company’s total outstanding shares. Increase in a company’s EPS often reflects an improvement in its bottom-line while a fall, on the other hand, indicates a declining profit.

