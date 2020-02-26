Business Latest

Africa Prudential declares N0.70 per share dividend

February 26, 2020
Africa Prudential declares N0.70 per share dividend
By Ronald Adamolekun

Share registration service firm, Africa Prudential Registrars Limited, Tuesday announced a dividend payout of N0.70 per share for the 2019 Full Year.

Altogether, the firm will pay the sum of N1.4 billion as dividend on its outstanding shares, totalling 2 billion units for the said period.

Africa Prudential had three weeks ago released its 2019 audited financial statements, where it posted a 6.7% declining in after-tax profit, largely spurred by a modest decline in interest income.

The register of Africa Prudential shareholders will be closed from 9th to 13th March 2020, preparatory to dividend payment on 23rd March 2020.

The qualification date has been fixed for 6th March 2020.

Read also: Powering startups in Africa: What Nigerian Breweries can learn from SAB as it hunts for 2020 S.I.D.E. Award winners

Potential investors wanting to leverage Africa Prudential dividend payout should consider investing in the company’s shares on or before this date.

At a PE ratio of 4.9, the company is trading at 85.7% below its fair value.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N1.00 with a dividend yield of 13.70%.

Africa Prudential opened on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today at N4.9 per share.

Earnings Per Share is the profit that each unit of a company’s ordinary shares  yields  during a particular period. It is simply calculated by dividing the Profit After Tax by the company’s total outstanding shares.  Increase in a company’s EPS often reflects an improvement in its bottom-line while a fall, on the other hand, indicates a declining profit.

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun is a creative writer with a mixed bag of experience in fields as diverse as data journalism, financial reporting and editing.
Ronald Adamolekun

Latest posts by Ronald Adamolekun (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ronald Adamolekun

Ronald Adamolekun is a creative writer with a mixed bag of experience in fields as diverse as data journalism, financial reporting and editing.

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!