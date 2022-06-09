African Athletics Champs: One gold, two silver medals so far for Team Nigeria

So far at the ongoing African Athletics Championships holding in Mauritius, Team Nigeria has won one gold and two silver medals.

In the Day 2 of the Championship, sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan fulfilled expectations as she raced home first in the 100m hurdles.

Her triumph ensured that Team Nigeria is among the eight countries that have won gold so far at the games.

Also on Thursday, high jumper Adeshina Temitope and the 4x400m mixed relay team clinched silver medals.

Adeshina lost the high jump to Ghana’s Yeboah Rose on countback after the three medalists cleared 1.79m, to finish second.

The Mixed Relay team relied on the experience of Patience Okon George, who earlier qualified for the individual 400m, to come from a possible fourth to second.

South Africa and Kenya top the medal table with three gold each with the former amassing more silver (four) and bronze medals (six) than Kenya (1 and 3) with Botswana third with two gold medal.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria has qualified for the final of the men and women’s 4x100m event.

The men’s team came third (40.15) in the second semifinal heat to secure one of the three automatic slots on offer for the final, the women’s team managed to get over the line as one of the two fastest ‘losers’ with their 46.30s performance.

On Friday, Patience Okon George will be hoping to become the first Nigerian woman since 2014 to win the 400m gold and the 30 year old will attempt to win her first major senior individual title running from lane three.

Nigerians will also be hoping Onyekwere Chioma translates her top ranked position in the event this season to gold.

Onyekwere is the defending champion and will be seeking to extend Team Nigeria’s dominance in the event and ensure a fifth straight win.

