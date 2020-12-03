African countries must comply with tenets of democracy – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged countries in Africa to comply with tenets of multi-party democracy.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call while receiving the President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “I was in Gambia physically at least two times. It was the least we could do to stabilize the region.

“We have accepted multi-party democracy, and we must comply with its tenets. By supporting you, we were supporting ECOWAS.

“We are dealing with our own troubles here, but we will continue to support you bilaterally, and through ECOWAS.”

President Buhari challenged African countries to continue educating their people on democracy,

“The future of our countries lies in our hands. We must respect our people, and appreciate their support. And when the people do the right things, they do themselves a lot of favour,” he said.

The president assured Gambia of Nigeria’s support ahead of the tiny West African nation’s election slated for next year.

Barrow said he was in Nigeria to thank President Buhari for his unflinching support since 2017.

“You have given us technical support in the Ministry of Education, in Ministry of Justice, and in many other areas. We are grateful,” the Gambian president said.

He added that Gambia was recovering from 22 years of dictatorship, security problems, lack of infrastructure, and a parlous economy.

Barrow told Buhari that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission had been set up to redress injustices of the past and heal the injuries.

