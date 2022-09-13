African countries still believe in Nigeria despite our insecurity problems, Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that amidst Nigeria’s insecurity challenge, other African States still have hope in the country’s potentials.

This was contained in a statement issued, on Monday, by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“In spite of the security challenges we have, it is good to see that other countries still believe in our potentialities,” he stated.

According to the statement, Buhari spoke when he received a delegation of Governors at the State House, Abuja.

The Governors, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, were at the State House to see the President over Fayemi’s recent emergence as the President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), in his capacity as Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

Buhari congratulated Fayemi, and expressed gratitude to other African countries that supported him to emerge FORAF President.

Fayemi, however, noted that the idea of FORAF was for sub-nationals to become engines of growth, “and reduce pressure on central governments.”

The Ekiti Governor asserted that FORAF was a unifying force for States (called Regions, Counties, or Provinces in other countries) “to create a globally respected continent.”

He added that his election was a reflection of the huge respect Buhari enjoys on the African continent.

He said: “Other countries simply withdrew their bids, once they saw that Nigeria was interested in the position.”

The FORAF election was held at the weekend after a conference in the Casablanca region, Morocco.

