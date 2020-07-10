African nations must work together to tackle security threats —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged African countries to work together in order to tackle security challenges on the continent.

The president stated this during the graduation of 181 students of the senior course 42 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd), stressed that most security challenges facing the world today were both asymmetric and trans-border in nature.

These, according to him, involved mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions.

He said: “The West Africa sub-region and indeed our beloved continent are not immune to these threats. As such, your training which centred mostly on countering these threats is most timely.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demand that African countries continue to work together at all level, be it tactical, operational and strategic.”

READ ALSO: ECOWAS SUMMIT: Buhari calls for common strategy against insecurity in West Africa

The president commended the collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroun, Niger Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

He said the synergy achieved in operating together was enhanced by an understanding of doctrines of the cooperating forces.

President Buhari added: “This would have been made possible through joint training and exercises similar to the curriculum of your course.

“I, therefore, advise that you nurture the friendship and comradeship you have built within the one year duration of the course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions