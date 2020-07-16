Africans responsible for sale of other Africans into slavery —Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, scion of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has told those who care to listen, that Africans were responsible for the sales of other Africans into slavery during the era of slave trade.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the vocal singer showed excerpts from the popular book, “The African Slave Trade” which shows a letter written by the King of Congo to the Europeans in 1526 over the slave trade after he noticed that his noblemen were being turned into slaves.

In the post, Seun pointed out that the main problem is that until this day, the families of the ancestors who sold others into slavery still control the wealth and it is quite unfortunate no one has been able hold them accountable for the crimes they committed in the past.

Seun wrote; “This is a letter written by Afonso, formerly Nzinga a Mvemba, the king of Bukango (now Congo) after Europeanizing himself and hoping for development.

“This was in 1526 and we are still begging for help after falling prey and trusting the untrustworthy! Also when u say ‘Africans sold other Africans into slavery’ how does this letter make u feel?

“African traitors sold other Africans and the problem is that till today, they control the wealth they made and we haven’t held them accountable.

“They were traitors not Africans #getthesax. Traitors sell their brothers out thereby losing the right to be called ‘Africans’ or ‘Brothers,” he added.

