Africa’s Best player Oshoala bags four goals in Barca Ladies victory

Reigning African women’s player of the year, Asisat Oshoala scored four goals to help her club, Barcelona Ladies to a 6-0 victory on Saturday.

The Super Falcons star, who was last Tuesday crowned Africa’s Best for a fourth time, helped Barca thrash Tacon in the Primera Division Femenima.

Read Also: Spurs spurn chances as Liverpool hold on to win, extend unbeaten run

Oshoala scored Barcelona Ladies’ first, third, fifth and sixth in the 2nd, 19th, 47th and 63rd minutes respectively.

And Jennifer Hermoso and Marta Torrejon were the other goalscorers for the team.

She has now scored in three straight league games and has taken her tally to 14 after 14 appearances this season, as Barca have gone 15 games unbeaten.

Join the conversation

Opinions