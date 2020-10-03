Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m | Ripples Nigeria

The Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) said on Saturday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on the continent had reached 1,497, 391.

The agency said in a statement that the death toll from the virus had also increased to 36,504.

It added that the number of people who had recovered from the infectious virus across the continent had reached 1,236,859.

According to Africa CDC, the most COVID-19 affected countries on the continent are South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Africa represents five per cent of global infections —Africa CDC

“The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, as well as the number of deaths.

“The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region,” the agency said.

South Africa currently has the highest COVID-19 case-load in Africa, with 677,833 cases.

The country also has 16,909 COVID-19 deaths.

Join the conversation

Opinions