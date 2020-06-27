Africa’s COVID-19 cases close to 360,000 —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, and the African Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent moved closer to 360,000 on Saturday.

The United Nations health agency gave the update in its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO, said the continent has 356,000 confirmed cases as at Saturday afternoon.

It said: “There are over 356,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 171,000 recoveries and 9,100 deaths.”

However, the Africa CDC said the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections across the African continent reached 359,408 the same day.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent increased from 337,315 on Friday morning to 359,408 as at Saturday afternoon.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic increased to 9,283 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the dashboard, countries with the highest cases are South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana.

South Africa leads on the continent with 124,590 confirmed cases, followed by Egypt with 62,755 confirmed cases and Nigeria with 23,298.

