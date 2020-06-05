Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 168,000 —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday the COVID-19 cases in Africa were 168,464 as at June 5.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo disclosed this on its official Twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

It said: “There are 168,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 73,000 recoveries and 4,700 deaths.”

The United Nations agency added that South Africa, Nigeria, and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 40,792 cases and 848 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11, 516 confirmed cases and 323 deaths, while Algeria has 9,831 confirmed cases and 681 deaths.

Ghana has 8,885 reported cases and 38 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 6,789 confirmed cases and 203 deaths.

“Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia are countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

“Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases also with no death,” WHO added.

