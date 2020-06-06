Africa’s COVID-19 cases now 175,000 —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa had reached 175,000.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

It said: “There are over 175,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 77,000 recoveries and 4,800 deaths.”

According to the United Nations agency, South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria had the highest reported cases on the continent.

South Africa has 43,434 cases and 908 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11,844 confirmed cases and 333 deaths, while Algeria has recorded 9,935 confirmed cases and 690 deaths.

WHO added: “Ghana had 9,168 reported cases and 42 deaths, while Cape Verde recorded 7,392 confirmed cases and 205 deaths.

“Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia are countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

“Lesotho has only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases also with no death.”

