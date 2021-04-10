Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass four million | Ripples Nigeria

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent has reached 4,330,666.

The African Union specialised healthcare agency also revealed that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,191 while 3,888,495 patients recovered from the disease across the continent.

READ ALSO: Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

According to Africa CDC, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt have the highest COVID-19 on the continent.

South Africa has recorded 1,556,242 COVID-19 cases followed by Morocco and Tunisia with 500,984 and 268,837 cases respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions