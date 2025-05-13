Africa’s first legal tech generative AI platform launched

The continent’s first and only legal tech generative AI platform, codenamed Case Radar AI, has been launched with the aim of embracing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for a brisk operation in the country’s legal landscape.

The AI platform was launched in Abuja as technology experts, lawyers, and other stakeholders gathered to discuss the future of Nigeria’s legal system in the age of AI.

Technology experts and lawyers in Nigeria have reiterated the need to embrace artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for a brisk operation in the country’s legal landscape.

They met on 10 May at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution, Central Business District, Abuja, to discuss the future of legal practice in Africa amidst the opportunities posed by AI while also providing over 110 young talents with professional photographs to launch a confident career in the corporate world.

Agbo Obinnaya, chief executive officer of Case Radar AI, dubbed the continent’s first and only legal tech generative AI platform, said that the problem of the legal system in the nation is not just about court delays but also access.

“When you can afford a lawyer, you’re protected. When you can’t, you’re vulnerable. We’re building a world where everyone can connect with lawyers, access all kinds of legal documents, and know their rights and the law. That’s Case Radar,” he said.

“This event was born out of a simple yet powerful idea: that young professionals, creatives, and founders in Africa deserve more—more visibility, more access, more opportunities. And sometimes, that journey begins with something as basic — but as powerful — as a professional headshot. A single image that says you belong in the room.”

Mr Obinnaya added that the event also featured interactive sessions on career growth, personal branding, and legal innovation, saying that “because we want you not just to look the part, but to play the part and own the future.”

Nafisat Busari, a final-year law student at the University of Abuja, said that attending the event exposed her to how to better position herself in her budding career as a communications professional.

“From the event, I learnt personal branding is not about posting everything, it’s about giving valuable contents out – – contents that fit your profile. Positioning oneself as a person of value, being original without lies and the ability to communicate effectively.

“[On social media], people make noise about the power of networking but I learned that it’s not just about networking, it is about growing yourself first. When you build yourself [to a certain extent], people will reach out to you for gigs and more opportunities in whatever field you’re into,” Ms Busari said.

Alhassan Aisha, a recent graduate of the Nigerian Law School, stated that she had an amazing experience attending the event, as she was awestruck with the team’s planning and topics in the panel sessions.

“We discussed AI and how it works in our everyday work life. As young professionals, one thing we have to accept is that AI is here to stay. Hence, the need to move with the time and think of ways you can use AI to your own benefit.

“I learnt so much from it, tiny details we miss in CVs, how to give an elevator pitch, how to network and how to build a brand,” she stressed.

