Africa’s richest man, Dangote, loses younger brother

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has lost his younger brother, Sani.

Sani Dangote, who was the Vice President of Dangote Group, reportedly died at a United States hospital after a protracted terminal illness on Sunday evening.

The Dangote Group announced the man’s death in an Instagram post on Monday.

Before his demise, Sani was a board member of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also appointed as the Consul-General of the Romanian Embassy in Nigeria in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities.

