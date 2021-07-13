AfriGlobal launches app to change insurance business in Nigeria. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. AfriGlobal launches app to revolutionise insurance in Nigeria



Lagos-based insurance company, AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, has launched a new app aimed to revolutionise insurance business in Nigeria.

The app, AfriCover247, is designed to work round-the-clock as a digital insurance transaction platform, assisting businesses, individuals and technology providers access and redistribute insurance products with ease.

According to the insurance company, the app is built to enable 24- hour, seven days a week insurance transactions to include claims management.

Mr. Casmir Azubuike, Managing Director of AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, who spoke at the launch, explained that the app enables users to buy insurance via mobile devices.

He further explained that the launch of AfriCover247 is a culmination of a two-year project which began just before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Some of the features of the new insurance application include Chat Box which can manage online real time chat with customers and offline inquiries at any time and any day of the week.

The features also include API adaptability which enables other insurance and non-insurance companies to plug in their digital infrastructure seamlessly to transact businesses.

Tech Trivia: What is the parent organisation of Google?

A. Apple

B. Alphabet Inc.

C. Microsoft

D. Ford

Answer: See end of post

2. Egyptian e-health startup Yodawy closes $7.5m Series B funding round



Egyptian e-health startup, Yodawy, has announced raising a US$7.5 million Series B funding round.

According to Yodawy, the fund is expected to help it expand its product offering as it looks to enter new markets.

Three year old Yodawy introduced a benefits management platform for pharmacies that enables the entire healthcare ecosystem – insurance companies, pharmacies, and pharmaceuticals – to serve a wider customer base, faster.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the development, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Karim Khashaba, explained that the platform allows patients to have their medicine and products delivered.

He said: “Yodawy is powering a digital healthcare revolution in Egypt. The digital infrastructure that we have created is breaking down silos and creating a more integrated healthcare system that better serves patients.”

The round was led by Middle East Venture Partners, Global Ventures and Algebra Ventures, with the participation of CVentures, P1 Ventures, and Athaal Angel Investors Group.

Tech Trivia Answer: Alphabet Inc.

Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Four technology companies alongside Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

In August 2015, Google announced plans to reorganize its various interests as a conglomerate called Alphabet Inc. Google is Alphabet’s leading subsidiary and will continue to be the umbrella company for Alphabet’s Internet interests. Sundar Pichai was then appointed CEO of Google, replacing Larry Page who thereafter became the CEO of Alphabet.

