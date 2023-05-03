Afrobeat deserves the international recognition it has received —Chris Brown

American music act Chris Brown has opened up on his love for the Afrobeat genre which he says is deserving of the international recognition it has received.

The talented R&B musician who opened up on his love for the genre as guest of the recent episode of the ‘Million Dollarz Worth of Game’ podcast, says he enjoys listening to Nigerian afrobeat music when he’s not playing his own songs.

Chris Brown also disclosed that he collaborated with popular Nigerian musician Wizkid on an Afrobeat-type song on his album which he titled ‘Breezy’.

He also shared that he believes of the genre: “If I’m not playing my music, I play Afrobeats. I love how the genre is blossoming and all the recognition is dope. I have been listening to [afrobeats] for a while. Me and Wiz [Wizkid] we got like an afrobeats-type song on my album [Breezy].”

