Afrobeats category may soon be added to the Grammy Awards

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Recording Academy, Mr Harvey Mason Junior has disclosed in a press conference in Ghana that the institution is considering the addition of an Afrobeats category to next year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

TurnTable Charts, a Nigerian chart analytics platform and magazine, tweeted a segment of the conference captured on video, in which Mason says he and other Recording Academy brass “just had a meeting literally about six or seven days ago with leaders from the Afrobeats community” to discuss the potential move.

Read also: Singer Mr Eazi flaunts double Grammy award certificates

He had this to say, “We had a virtual listening session where we heard from Afrobeats creators and just talked about ‘What are the different subgenres? What are the needs? What are the desires?,’” he adds. “And my goal is to represent all genres of music, including Afrobeats, at the Grammys.”

Mason makes it clear in the video, however, that the decision is far from final.

“I don’t decide categories,” he explains.

“The categories are decided by proposals submitted by members.

“The members can say ‘Harvey, I want an Afrobeat category…’ So that process has started now. I think the listening session last week was very important, very valuable, and a step towards that path.”

Watch the video below.

The Recording Academy is now considering an Afrobeats category at the annual Grammys ceremony 🏆 Harvey Manson Jr., the CEO of The Academy, revealed in an interview with the press in Ghana over the weekendpic.twitter.com/kZuXpMoCJS — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) September 26, 2022

The Afrobeat music genre was established by the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in the late 1960s and early 70s, however, it gained international appeal in the late 2010s due to the influence of the genre’s flag bearers- Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.

It has become one of the most influential genres across Africa and the rest of the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now