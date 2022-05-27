Naira Watch
After 2 days of gains, Naira depreciates, exchanges at 418.88 to a dollar
After appreciating for two days, the Naira on Thursday fell in value against the US dollar by 0. 21 per cent at the Investors and Exporters window.
The local currency was exchanged at 418.88 to the dollar, compared to 418 traded on Wednesday.
During trading, increase demand for dollars drove down value of Naira to as high as N444.00 before it settled at N418.88 as participants traded $157.46 million.
Read also: Naira value appreciates by 1.3% against US dollar as forex supply rises
Naira also came under pressure against other foreign currencies as it lost N4.49 against the British Pound Sterling to settle at N523.56/£1 in contrast to the previous day’s value of N519.07/£1 and against the Euro, it depreciated by N2.12 to close at N445.07/€1 compared with N443.95/€1 of the midweek session.
However, the Nigerian Naira exchange rate to dollar at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window of the FX market remained unchanged at N616/$1 and at the parallel market, the Naira was exchanged with the Dollar at N603/$1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...