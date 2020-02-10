After 27 days in captivity, police rescue 14-yr-old girl from kidnappers den

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the release of a 14-year-old girl who had been held captive in the Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state by kidnappers.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday in Awka, the state capital, by the image maker of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed who also informed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction.

Haruna who gave the names of the suspects as Onyemechi Aniobi, 23, Elochukwu Okudo, 25, and Miss. Pauline Elechi, 24, respectively, said they kidnapped the victim on 12/1/2020 in Onitsha and took her to an undisclosed location where she was serially raped.

“On the 8/2/2020 at about 5:30pm, the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) trailed and arrested the suspects at their hideout in Ogidi where they were arrested and the victim was freed,” Haruna said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct daughter of former ABU VC

The statement by Haruna also revealed that on the 30/1/2020, the syndicate contacted the victim’s mother through SMS and demanded for ransom of N10, 000,000, which was later reduced downward after much pleading by the mother.

“The suspects equally sent a First Bank account number 3120904371 belonging to one John Blessing to the victim’s parent to pay the ransom,” he said.

According to Haruna, the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical examination as the case was still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Join the conversation

Opinions