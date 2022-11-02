Connect with us

Metro

After 44 days in office, Zamfara PDP chairman, Sani Ahmad, dies after brief illness

Published

59 seconds ago

on

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Sani Ahmad, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness in Gusau, the state capital.

The confirmation was made by the Deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, on Wednesday.

The chairman, according to Lugga, took ill after a consultative meeting with the state Council of Ulama in Gusau.

Read also:PDP files suit seeking sack of APC national chairman, Adamu

He added that the deceased was confirmed dead having been rushed to a medical centre in the state capital.

Sani, aged 62, was survived by two wives and six children.

The deceased was sworn in as the PDP state chairman on September 23 following the resignation of Col. Bala Mande who had picked the party’s senatorial ticket for Zamfara north In the 2023 election.

He had just spent barely 44 days in office.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 1 =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...