After 44 days in office, Zamfara PDP chairman, Sani Ahmad, dies after brief illness

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Sani Ahmad, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness in Gusau, the state capital.

The confirmation was made by the Deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, on Wednesday.

The chairman, according to Lugga, took ill after a consultative meeting with the state Council of Ulama in Gusau.

He added that the deceased was confirmed dead having been rushed to a medical centre in the state capital.

Sani, aged 62, was survived by two wives and six children.

The deceased was sworn in as the PDP state chairman on September 23 following the resignation of Col. Bala Mande who had picked the party’s senatorial ticket for Zamfara north In the 2023 election.

He had just spent barely 44 days in office.

