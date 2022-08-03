Entertainment
After 45 years of marriage, Charly Boy hints at divorce
Renowned Nigerian social activist and musician, Charly Boy, real name Charles Oputa has written a downtrodden post about his marital life on the microblogging site, Twitter.
In a post shared on his Twitter account, Charly Boy hinted at divorce with his wife, Lady Dianne.
He mentioned in his post that he was steadily plying the route of bachelorhood after 45 years of marriage.
The activist who exchanged marital vows with Lady Dianne in 2018 mentioned that ‘this marriage thing is hard’ in his outburst on Twitter.
READ ALSO: Youths major victims of tragedy in Nigeria — Charly Boy
“My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo,” he tweeted.
Read his tweet below.
My People,
If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood,
what would you say?
I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy.
The longer u stay, the harder it gets.
What should I do? I tire oooo.😕
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) August 2, 2022
Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.
He was previously married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha in 1974 when he was 19.
The relationship produced one child.
