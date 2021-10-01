After ‘affair’ with wife, BBNaija star, Boma, hangs out with Tega’s husband, Ajeboh Dominic

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Boma Akpore was seen hanging out with Ajeboh Dominic, who is the husband of his Shine Ya Eyes colleague, Tega Dominic.

The video is coming several weeks after Boma emerged as the ‘number one public enemy’ for his steamy entanglement with his married colleague, Tega during their time in Big Brother’s House.

Tega’s husband, Dominic also granted an interview where he revealed the affair scarred their marriage.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Tega explains her romance with Boma, apologises

It seems both men have put their differences aside as the Calabar-based businessman alongside Boma were in the company of other men, including music executive, Ubi Franklin and another former Shine Ya Eyes contestant, JayPaul sharing jokes and having a good laugh.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions