Connect with us

Entertainment

After ‘affair’ with wife, BBNaija star, Boma, hangs out with Tega’s husband, Ajeboh Dominic

Published

7 mins ago

on

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Boma Akpore was seen hanging out with Ajeboh Dominic, who is the husband of his Shine Ya Eyes colleague, Tega Dominic.

The video is coming several weeks after Boma emerged as the ‘number one public enemy’ for his steamy entanglement with his married colleague, Tega during their time in Big Brother’s House.

Tega’s husband, Dominic also granted an interview where he revealed the affair scarred their marriage.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Tega explains her romance with Boma, apologises

It seems both men have put their differences aside as the Calabar-based businessman alongside Boma were in the company of other men, including music executive, Ubi Franklin and another former Shine Ya Eyes contestant, JayPaul sharing jokes and having a good laugh.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bbnaija2021 (@bbnaija021__updates98)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − 7 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...