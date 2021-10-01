Entertainment
After ‘affair’ with wife, BBNaija star, Boma, hangs out with Tega’s husband, Ajeboh Dominic
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Boma Akpore was seen hanging out with Ajeboh Dominic, who is the husband of his Shine Ya Eyes colleague, Tega Dominic.
The video is coming several weeks after Boma emerged as the ‘number one public enemy’ for his steamy entanglement with his married colleague, Tega during their time in Big Brother’s House.
Tega’s husband, Dominic also granted an interview where he revealed the affair scarred their marriage.
READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Tega explains her romance with Boma, apologises
It seems both men have put their differences aside as the Calabar-based businessman alongside Boma were in the company of other men, including music executive, Ubi Franklin and another former Shine Ya Eyes contestant, JayPaul sharing jokes and having a good laugh.
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...