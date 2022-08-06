After altercation on social media, Reno Omokri woos Peter Obi’s supporters for Atiku

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Saturday appealed to the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri, who made the call on his Facebook page, said Obi’s supporters who are popularly known as the Obidients are members of Atiku’s family.

The former presidential aide has been at loggerheads with Obi’s supporters lately.

He accused them of carrying out a campaign of calumny and threatening to kill his youngest daughter, Ebele.

Omokri also likened the Obidients to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying they are hiding under the Obi’s presidential aspiration to insult and bully perceived enemies on social media.

He, however, described Atiku as a unifier who deserves the votes of Nigerians.

Omokri wrote: “Before Peter Obi was Obidient, he was Atikulated. He was also a #RenosNuggeteer. Once an Atikulate, always an Atikulate. Even if you are Obidient, do vote for Atiku.

“The Obidient movement is a branch of the Atiku movement, and when we win, there will be enough room for Peter and all Obidients!

“Don’t vote for the one that will BAT you about. Be Obidient and vote Atikulately for the unifier. Vote for Atiku Abubakar. It is the only Obidient thing to do!”

