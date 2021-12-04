After bandits, designate Miyetti Allah, MACBAN, FUNAM as terrorist organizations, Ortom tells Nigerian govt

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the Federal government to also designate groups like the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) as terrorist organisations.

Ortom made the call following the recent declaration of bandit groups as terrorists by an Abuja High Court.

Ortom, while speaking at a town hall event in Makurdi on Friday, said the bandits perpetrating attacks in the state and other parts of the country were mostly members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and FUNAM, and as such, the groups should also be designated as terrorist organizations.

“I want to commend the Federal Government for being bold to designate bandits as terrorists which is long overdue.

“But I want to also call on the Federal Government to include Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM in the category of terrorists because those bandits are their members.

“If you remember, when I was attacked in my farm, FUNAM came out to claim they were the ones who attacked me. So they are also terrorists in their own way,” the governor said.

