‘After beating Nigeria to World Cup ticket, Ghana’ll shine in Qatar’

Having beaten the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup ticket, the coach of Ghana, Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will shine at Qatar.

The tournament is billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December, 2022, with Ghana kicking off their campaign with a group clash against Portugal.

Addo, who led Ghana to clinch a 1-1 aggregate draw and advance to the finals on away goals rule, said his team could beat anyone at the mundial.

“If we’re at 100 percent, we can beat anyone,” Addo was quoted by CAFonline.com.

The former Ghana international winger, who played for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup, added that his opponents might turn out to be hard nuts to crack.

“I think it is difficult and I have not really taken a critical look at the group but in football, everything is possible than in cup games because there are big teams in Divisions One and Third Division.

“But it is very interesting because you can win or lose against everything and at the level of the World Cup, everything is capable of causing an upset and so everything is possible.

“From my point of view, I was born in Germany and I would have loved that game but on the other hand, I look at Germany and Spain, it is good that Ghana is not in that group,” he added.

Ghana will face Portugal in their opener before playing Uruguay and South Korea in the other games of the group stage.

