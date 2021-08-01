Business
After CBN big decision Naira ends week with 2.18% loss to dollar
Nigeria’s currency lost 2.18 percent of its value to the dollar this week on the parallel market known as the black market.
Naira had begun the week at the black market at N504.00 per $1 the same rate it closed the previous week. While the official market (Investors and Exporters Window) at N411.50 per $1.
However, as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to stop selling forex to Bureau De Change operators, the naira fell against the US dollar on Tuesday.
The Naira fell to N505.00 per $1, the first change in three trading sessions. Also, the official market rate fell to N411.67 per $1.
The reaction continued on Wednesday, with the Naira experiencing the greatest depreciation against US dollars.
READ ALSO: CBN begins refund of capital deposits, license fee to BDCs
Data from AbokiFX on Wednesday recorded the Naira at the black market exchanging to the U.S dollars at N525/$1 while the official market closed at N411.60 rate to the fiat currency.
On Thursday, the pressure and uncertainty surrounding the CBN’s forex ban on BDCs subsided, and the Naira gained on the black market.
Data shows Naira traded at N520.00 per $1, this represents a N5.00 or 1.00 percent appreciation from the N525 it traded on Wednesday.
Naira gained further on Friday at the black market to close at N515.00 per $1 at the black market window on Friday. While the official market closed at N411.44 per $1.
Despite the gains on Friday, the Nigerian currency lost 2.18 percent of its value against US dollars on the black market this week. While the official market rate gained 0.01 percent.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....