After Cubana’s ‘burial of the year’, youths bombard Edochie for help on money ritual

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie the youngest son of veteran thespian, Pete Edochie has revealed in an Instagram post that Nigerian youths are bombarding his inbox seeking direction on how to carry out money rituals.

His post is coming several days after Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana’s ostentatious funeral ceremony for his mother who was laid to rest in Oba, Anambra State. The now controversial funeral service titled, ‘Burial of the year’ has sparked various reactions from both Nigerian youths and the elites of the society.

Taking to his Instagram platform on Sunday, July 18, the Nollywood actor stated that most Nigerians should quit bugging him with heinous requests.

He mentioned that his role in movies do not necessarily translate to his reality as he is renowned for playing the character of a ritualist in most of his movies.

Speaking to his fans, the Nollywood actor wrote;

“Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.

Come on now guys, come on.

Na film I dey act.

Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys.

Na storyline be that, e no dey happen.

“Is it now a crime to be a good actor?

Make I no chop???”

