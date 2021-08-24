Politics
After daring IPOB, Joe Igbokwe cries out, says they want him dead
A chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC) and a Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Sewage, Joe igbokwe, has raised the alarm over alleged threats to his life amidst a recent ban from visiting the South-East by members of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Igbokwe, who has been a vociferous critic of the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, and has regularly condemned their activities, had posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he would be travelling to his home state, Anambra, on Monday, August 24, and dared IPOB members to stop him.
However, on Tuesday, he cried out that his life and that of his family members were being threatened by the group.
In a letter he sent to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, Igbokwe said the IPOB members had threatened to kill him and wipe out his family over his consistent criticism of their leader.
The letter sighted by Ripples Nigeria reads:
“A mother chicken says she is crying out to the world that a kite stole her chick not because she can do anything to retrieve the stolen sibling but to let the world hear her voice.
“I am sure most of us would have seen the continuous threat to my life and the life of those of us who do not agree with the philosophy of IPOB and ESN bandits on Biafra agitation via armed struggle.
“Today they are getting bolder, threatening, bullying, killing, destroying and decimating the economy of Igboland.
Read also: Former Radio Biafra Director, Ekpa, threatens Joe Igbokwe with death
“Today the bandits say they have power over life and death in Igboland. The bandits and children of hate say they have banned me from coming to Igboland.
“The latest threat is that I should prepare to die. This is unacceptable in the 21st century.
“Blind people should not lead people with eyes. People we do not know their upbringing, their pedigree, what they do for a living, who their fathers and their mothers we do not know, are telling us they are the owners of Igboland. We cannot take this anymore.
“We will confront history. I will not allow soap to enter my eyes when I have buckets of water with me.
“You do not tell the deaf and the dumb that war has started. When he sees others running he will join them.
“I am sending this letter to the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to intimate him that the despicable and killer IPOB is threatening my life and that of my family. Let this be on notice.”
