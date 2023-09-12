After death of 30 people in Mokwa, Tinubu orders probe into frequent boat mishaps in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the recurring boat accidents in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

President Tinubu’s directive followed the death of 30 people in a boat mishap in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

A wooden boat conveying passengers from Gbajibo water side to Tungan-Mango for farming activities capsized in the communities between Jebba and Kainji Dam in Mokwa LGA on Sunday morning.

The victims are mostly women and children.

The president, who promised to hold government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses, called for comprehensive safety measures and enforcement on the nation’s waterways.

He directed various agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to work together and identify the causes of the disasters.

The statement read: “President Tinubu underscores his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructs a comprehensive review of safety measures and strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

“He assures the affected families and communities of the government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.”

