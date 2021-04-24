After death of Ada Jesus, Prophet Odumeje vows to tackle people accusing him of fake miracles | Ripples Nigeria

Several days after budding comedienne, Ada Jesus passed on, Anambra state-based clergyman, Prophet Odumeje has vowed to attack people who are accusing him of staging fake miracles.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie shared the video of him issuing the threat on her Instagram page this morning.

Sharing the video, she praised Odumeje, and wrote;

Ada Jesus had a face-off with the clergyman and Rita Edochie after she accused them of staging fake miracles in his Onitsha-based church.

She sought their forgiveness before she died on April 21.

Watch the video below.

