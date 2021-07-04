 After defection, Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, fires all Special Advisers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

After defection, Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, fires all Special Advisers

Published

48 mins ago

on

A few days after defecting from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has fired all his Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday.

In the statement, Balarabe, however, said the Special Adviser on Security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (Rtd) was not affected by the development.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters.

Read also: Matawalle’s statement confirms APC behind insecurity – PDP

“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

The statement also directed all the affected Special Advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how Matawalle in February, sacked all Commissioners, Special Advisers and Directors-General, but re-appointed some of them in April.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....