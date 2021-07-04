After defection, Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, fires all Special Advisers

A few days after defecting from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has fired all his Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday.

In the statement, Balarabe, however, said the Special Adviser on Security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (Rtd) was not affected by the development.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters.

“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

The statement also directed all the affected Special Advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their Directors General and/or Accounting officers.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how Matawalle in February, sacked all Commissioners, Special Advisers and Directors-General, but re-appointed some of them in April.

By Isaac Dachen…

