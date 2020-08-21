After DSS grilling, police invites Mailafia for linking northern governor to Boko Haram

Police on Thursday invited the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia for questioning over his statement linking a governor to Boko Haram insurgency in the North East part of the country.

In a letter dated August 20, 2020, and signed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Umar Mamman Sanda, Mailafiya is expected to appear at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, by 11:00 a.m. on August 24.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier questioned the ex-CBN official on the matter.

Obadiah told an Abuja based radio station, InfoFM, on August 10 that some repentant Boko Haram fighters confirmed to him and a few other individuals that a serving governor from the northern part of the country was the commander of the terror group in Nigeria.

