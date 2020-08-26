After eight months in ISWAP captivity, abducted nurse regains freedom

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has facilitated the release of a Nigerian nurse who was abducted about eight months ago by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The nurse escaped from the terrorists’ camp during military raids on their hideout in the Lake Chad region.

The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Mohammed Dole, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “MNJTF Facilitates Return of Nurse Abducted by ISWAP,” on Wednesday night, said the nurse had been returned to Nigeria.

He said: “In consonance with the mandate of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) which includes facilitating within the limits of its capabilities, humanitarian operations and the delivery of assistance to the affected populations, the Task Force has facilitated the return of a Nigerian nurse (name and organization withheld) who was abducted by ISWAP and held in captivity since the beginning of 2020.

“The nurse who was incarcerated in one of ISWAP’s strongholds in the Lake Chad bolted to safety and freedom, in the aftermath of a joint air interdiction conducted by the MNJTF and national partners.

“The nurse then made his way to a village in the Niger Republic and was promptly handed over to security agents in Sector 4 of the MNJTF.

“The airlift and hand- over of the nurse to Nigerian authorities was preceded by a medical examination conducted to determine his state of health after spending eight months in the horrific and squalid conditions which he had to endure during the period of his captivity in ISWAP enclave.”

