After four years, NLC and break-away ULC reconcile

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday reconciled with the Joe Ajaero-led United Labour Congress (ULC) to form a united labour movement.
The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, announced the news of the reconciliation to journalists at the end of a joint meeting addressed by the two leaders of the unions in Abuja.
READ ALSO: NEW MINIMUM WAGE: No agreement reached yet with govt on consequential adjustment —NLC
He added that the leadership of the ULC has been re-integrated into the NLC to form the united labour movement.
The ULC broke away from NLC in 2016 during a delegates’ conference to elect new national executive committee for the union.
- Osun records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases - July 16, 2020
- NASS Commission queries Clerk as retirement controversy rages on - July 16, 2020
- Three trafficked children serving as workers in a Lagos construction site rescued - July 16, 2020