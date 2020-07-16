After four years, NLC and break-away ULC reconcile

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday reconciled with the Joe Ajaero-led United Labour Congress (ULC) to form a united labour movement.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, announced the news of the reconciliation to journalists at the end of a joint meeting addressed by the two leaders of the unions in Abuja.

He added that the leadership of the ULC has been re-integrated into the NLC to form the united labour movement.

The ULC broke away from NLC in 2016 during a delegates’ conference to elect new national executive committee for the union.

