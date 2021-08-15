After gunmen attack, IGP deploys special team to Plateau communities

Following Saturday’s attack on travellers by gunmen in Plateau State, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has deployed a special team of police operatives to the state.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that gunmen had on Saturday launched an attack on a travelling party at the Rukuba Community in the Jos North Local government Area, killing about 22 people and injuring several others.

The victims were said to be returning from Bauchi State where they attended the annual Zikr prayer marking the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

The Plateau State Police spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba, had confirmed the incident, noting that 21 victims have so far been rescued, while six suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Also, troops of Operation Safe Haven in the state on Saturday said they rescued twelve victims after the attack, and had on Sunday (today) confirmed the rescue of seven more victims of the attack, noting that it had so far arrested 12 suspects in connection with the crime.

The attack had also attracted the reaction of President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the gruesome massacre and serve justice to them.

Meanwhile, the team deployed by the IGP comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Police Special Forces, amongst others, led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu.

According to a statement on Sunday made available to journalists by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the team has the mandate to “protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure an enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s) of the State.

“The deployment follows the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th, August 2021.

“The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone.

“The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

“The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.”

“The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working with the military, other security forces and the State Government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP noted that twenty (20) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack while thirty-three (33) victims have been rescued.

“The IGP enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack.”

