After his re-election, Akeredolu pays Buhari ‘thank you’ visit in Aso Rock

October 13, 2020
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday paid a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akeredolu was re-elected for another term of four years on Saturday.

He was accompanied on the trip to the State House by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa).

READ ALSO: Be humble in victory, Buhari tells Akeredolu

In a chat with State House correspondent at the end of the meeting, the governor demanded the resignation of his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who contested the Saturday’s election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

