After initial denial, Nigerian military takes responsibility for bombing of Yobe village

24 hours after denying involvement in the aerial bombardment of a village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday admitted that its troops carried out the attack.

A mysterious jet had on Wednesday carried out an aerial bombardment of the Buhari village and killed at least 10 people.

20 others were seriously wounded in the attack.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, however, dismissed reports on the Force’s involvement in the incident as false.

He said: “This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”

But 24 hours later, NAF accepted responsibility for the attack in another statement issued by the spokesman.

The statement read: “Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists’ activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.

“The aircraft, while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists’ behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component, which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters, that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs. Therefore, a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.”

