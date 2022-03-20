After initial tough stance, Ukraine President appeals to Russia to end war

After an initial tough and uncompromising stance following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,

President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has made a passionate appeal to Russians and the Kremlin to consider humanity and a sense of justice, and call off the invasion of his country which has led to several deaths on both sides, and cities destroyed.

This appeal is coming after Zelenskyy had earlier refused appeals to seek the path of peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but following a sustained Russian bombardment of Ukrainian towns and key facilities, leading to the death of hundreds of innocent people on both sides, the Ukrainian strongman has been forced to appeal to the invading armies and its people to consider the people.

In an address early on Sunday morning, Zelenskyy, speaking in Russian, his first language, claimed 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the invasion, which began February 24, and has now entered its 25th day.

“This is 14,000 mothers,” Zelenskyy said. “This is 14,000 fathers. These are wives, these are children, relatives and friends. And you don’t notice it? But there will only be more victims. As long as this war continues. Your war is against us, Russia against Ukraine. On our land.”

Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian nation doesn’t want to kill the Russians despite the killings of its people including children and women.

“Ukraine has always sought a peaceful solution. Even more, we are interested in peace now. Because we count everyone who is killed. Because it means something to us, every ruined family, every ruined house. Because we are Ukrainians, and for us a person is priceless.”

