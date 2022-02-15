After Kyari saga, IGP Baba shuts down IRT satellite offices, recalls staff to hqtrs

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered for the disbandment of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

This came soon after the arrest of former head of the unit, who had been suspended, CP Abba Kyari.

He had been declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with dealing in cocaine.

In the wake of the arrest of a suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with drug peddling, the Nigeria Police Force has undergone a shakedown.

On Tuesday, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, ordered the immediate disbandment of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) across the country.

Alkali reportedly mandated that all personnel across the stages must report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing.

Henceforth, all special units must operate out of their headquarters at Guzape, Abuja in an effort to effectively coordinate efforts towards policing and investigation of crimes.

More details coming….

