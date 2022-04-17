After losing Anambra guber, PDP candidate Ozigbo joins race for senate

Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who lost the governorship election in Anambra on November 6, 2021, has announced his intention to run for the Anambra South Senatorial District election in 2023.

Mrs Aziza Uko, Director of Media and Communications of the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, announced Ozigbo’s intention in Awka on Sunday.

In the 2021 governorship election, Ozigbo came in second against incumbent Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to Uko, her principal’s decision to run for Senate was prompted by pressure from political associates and residents of the constituency.

She said after the governorship election, the clamour for Ozigbo to run for the senatorial seat of Anambra South began with youth groups and political blocs in the state.

“Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo has accepted the call by his people, the people of Anambra South, and influential voices across Anambra to run for the seat of Anambra Senatorial District in the Senate.

“He is well-positioned to clinch the ticket at the PDP primary election slated to hold in May because he is the most popular and widely accepted aspirant,’’ Uko said.

