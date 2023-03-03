Politics
After losing re-election bid, Bauchi Senator, Gumau, dumps NNPP for PDP
The Senator currently representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Sen Lawal Yahaya Gumau barely one week after losing his reelection bid, has dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The incumbent Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District in the upper chamber under the platform of the NNPP, alongside his campaign Coordinators and supporters have now vowed to support the reelection bid of Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed.
The state governor, is seeking re-election as candidate of the PDP.
Senator Gumau announced his defection when he led his supporters, coordinators and well wishers to an interactive session with the governor at Ramat House, Bauchi on Friday.
Speaking at the event, he said “the most important thing is not about the party, is the personality that attracted us to the party. I returned to PDP because of Kauran Bauchi who is my leader, mentor and a person who I always follow for me to succeed in politics.”
Read also:Bauchi PDP Reps candidate, Magaji, rejects election results, vows to reclaim ‘stolen mandate
Responding, Governor Mohammed welcomed Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau and all his supporters and campaign coordinators to the ruling PDP in the state.
The governor promised to provide them with a level playing field to contribute positively towards the victory of all the candidates of PDP in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections in the state.
By Yemi Kanji
