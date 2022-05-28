After loss, Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir, rejects result of Kano APC Reps primary

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former media aide, Bashir Ahmad, has rejected the outcome of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election conducted for House of Representatives aspirants in Albaasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency of Kano State on Friday.

Ahmad lost at the primaries to the incumbent, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya who got 106 votes against Ahmad’s 16 votes.

Ahmad, who condemned the process in a statement issued on Saturday, said he and his agents were denied access to the venue of the election.

He lamented that the process of the election was grossly at variance with the core principles of primaries.

The former aide added that he vacated the venue following likely confrontation between his supporters and the thugs stationed at the venue.

He, therefore, called on the stakeholders of the party to weigh in and charge the members of electoral committee on fresh, free and fair elections.

The statement reads: “I hereby categorically reject the process and proceeds of the primary election conducted on 27th of May, 2022 to elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the position of member House of Representatives for Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency. I offered myself to serve my constituents as best I can and I would have been willing to accept whatever outcome if it was free, fair and credible.

“I am sad to say that what ensued at the venue of the primaries highly threatens the credibility and integrity the APC has built over two political cycles. It is therefore a great disservice to my people and our great party, to be silent about such injustice.

“To the best of my knowledge, election at the primaries stage requires delegates to cast their votes and a winner emerges with the majority votes. It therefore implies that there could not have been any voting process that occurred considering majority of the delegates were neither allowed to vote nor even granted access to the venue.

“No document that supposedly validates the election was signed by my agents because they were also denied access to the voting area.

“On my arrival to the venue as an aspirant too, I was denied access to the voting area. My supporters who were around the premises for the primaries resisted the unjust treatment I was given and attempted insisting on my entrance into the voting area.

“Like I have consistently been saying, my ambition is not worth anybody’s life or safety, so at that time, I believed the best action to take was to vacate the premises in order to douse the friction and for the safety of the majority delegates, my agents and my supporters who were being targeted by thugs.

“I, therefore call on the stakeholders of our party, the APC, to as a matter of urgency, save the reputation of the party by insisting on the members of the electoral committee to conduct a fresh, free and fair election.

“To be silent about the injustice we have experienced, is to disappoint those supporters. I implore all to be calm and remain the law-abiding citizens I know you to be because I still have faith in the APC that this spectacular blunder, we have experienced on the 27th of May, 2022 shall be annulled and credible primary election shall be conducted.”

