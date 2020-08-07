After meeting with Buhari, Ize-Iyamu speaks on Edo Assembly crisis, ‘impeached’ speaker

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has reacted to claims that Edo State House of Assembly Speaker was impeached in his house on Thursday.

Reports had claimed that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly and three other lawmakers of the assembly, who recently declared their support for Ize-Iyamu, met in the APC candidate’s house, impeached and replaced the speaker of the state assembly.

But reacting to that, Ize-Iyamu told State House correspondents after he visited Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Friday, that the report was false.

READ ALSO: APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu in meeting with Buhari, as Edo Assembly crisis festers

He said, “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

He also said the claim Buhari was not interested in seeing him was false, adding that it was part of PDP’s falsehoods against him.

Meanwhile, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Malla Buni, who led Ize-Iyamu to meet with Buhari told newsmen that the President endorsed and gave his blessing to Ize-Iyamu.

Buni and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje) who is also the chairman of the APC governorship campaign council in Edo State, led Ize-Iyamu to the meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions