After meeting with service chiefs, Buhari receives Jonathan

January 30, 2020
Soon after meeting the service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, also played host to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

After pleasantries, the two leaders went into a closed door meeting, of which details have not been made known.

More details to come…

