After missing Australian Open, Murray to make return in Italy

British tennis superstar, Andy Murray will make a playing return in the qualifiers of an ATP Challenger tournament in Italy.

Murray was able to play only seven official matches in 2020 because of a lingering pelvic injury, and the five-month suspension of the tours caused by the pandemic.

The 33-year-old, who could have returned to the sport at the Australian Open, was denied the chance following a positive COVID-19 test.

Murray suffered no ill-effects from Covid, and has been back in full training for nearly two weeks, according to report by the BBC.

He will be able to play in Biella next week because a quarantine waiver has been agreed for players travelling from outside the European Union.

Britain’s Murray had already entered two Challenger tournaments, but, with places in the main draw for the first already assigned, the former world number one will have to go through qualifying next week.

