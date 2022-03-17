After NASS rejects move to amend section 84, AGF lists options available to govt

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government is considering several options which may include going to court following the Senate’s refusal to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to amend section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

While signing the Electoral amendment Bill into law last month, the president had expressed reservations on the section which restricts cabinet members and political appointees of the government from contesting for elective offices without resigning.

In a letter transmitted to the National Assembly, Buhari had frowned at the particular section of the Bill and urged the lawmakers to expunge it from the Act, citing the disenfranchisement of political office holders as the reason the section should be taken out of the Act.

“Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election,” the President had said.

However, the Senate had stood its grounds and refused to consider the president’s request.

But while reacting to the refusal of the National Assembly to go along with the President after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja, Malami said the “government was poised to explore all options available concerning the Act.”

Listing several options the government can take to remedy the situation, Malami said the FG would either seek a reconsideration of the Bill, accept the law as it is or approach the court to enforce its will.

He also said thst while it is the “responsibility of the legislators to legislate, the Federal Government will not hesitate to explore all the options available to it if it becomes vitally necessary,” adding that the government was yet to take a conclusive position concerning what it will do on the matter.

